Skechers continues championship journey with Mumbai Indians

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, begins a third consecutive season with the Mumbai Indians as the defending champions embark on the 2026 cricket season in the India Women’s T20 League.

Following the championship season in 2025, the Mumbai Indians Women’s team returns to the field carrying a legacy of excellence, resilience and a winning mindset. These values are a natural extension of Skechers’ ethos and underscore the brand’s performance-first philosophy. This season’s marketing campaign for the Mumbai Indians Women’s team features the new Skechers kit worn by Mumbai Indians Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and players Amanjot Kaur and Amelia Kerr, showcasing the intricacies of the jersey and the grit of the game. Designed with Skechers’ focus on comfort, performance, and innovation to allow maximised player movement during matches, the updated jersey reflects the journey and consistency that shaped the team’s title-winning conviction.

Marking the start of the India Women’s T20 League season, Skechers hosted an exclusive meet & greet with Mumbai Indians players Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana and Sanskriti Gupta at its Seawoods store in Navi Mumbai. The players engaged with young cricketers at the event, reinforcing Skechers’ commitment to nurturing grassroots talent and inspiring the next generation of cricket athletes.

Credits: Skechers

Speaking on the association, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our continued partnership with Mumbai Indians reflects Skechers’ commitment to celebrating athletes and the values that define high-performance sport, courage, resilience, and team spirit. As defending champions, Mumbai Indians represent excellence at the highest level, and we are proud to stand by the team for the third consecutive year. The Mumbai Indians jersey by Skechers stands as a symbol of their winning legacy and the unwavering support of their fans.”

A spokesperson from Mumbai Indians added, "Our long-term partnership with Skechers across teams has grown stronger each season. Our shared values of excellence and innovation drive us to keep pushing the limits. The customised threads of our jersey reflect our remarkable journey and the ambition to keep pushing boundaries on and off the pitch in this season as well.”

As the India Women’s T20 League 2026 unfolds, Skechers and the Mumbai Indians aim to translate their shared championship mindset into a deeper fan connection, using match-led moments and on-ground initiatives to bring the league closer to audiences.

