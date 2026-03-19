Steve Madden India Says Hello Spring with Shanaya Kapoor

Steve Madden India announces Hello Spring, its Spring Summer 2026 campaign fronted by Shanaya Kapoor. At its core is the Anti-Tea Party - a playful disruption of spring’s expected codes, where tradition is reworked with an unexpected edge. As the brand expands across key cities nationwide, it enters the season with a sharper, more confident point of view - shifting focus from muted palettes to colour, movement, and statement-making style. The new collection comes through in bold heels, striking silhouettes, and handbags that stand out, with Shanaya Kapoor moving through the campaign with effortless confidence.

“I’ve done shoots where everything is about the perfect frame. This one felt completely different: rebellious, spontaneous and a chaotic in the best way. That energy is exactly what the Steve Madden Spring Summer’26 collection brings with its bold heels, sculptural shapes and pieces that instantly stand out.” - Shanaya Kapoor, Brand Ambassador Steve Madden.

Credits: Steve Madden

The film opens on a picture-perfect spring setting before shifting into something more unrestrained. Manicured scenes fracture into raw concrete, backdrops as formality loosens and the mood turns spontaneous. This transition sets the tone for Hello Spring.

The Spring Summer 2026 collection blends signature design codes with high-impact detailing. Expect bold silhouettes rich colour palettes. And elevated finishes, from crystal embellishments, metallic finishes, and statement hardware. Key styles like Btansies, Teacup, and Altra lead the season. With ‘Hello Spring’, Steve Madden India reinforces its global design language through a campaign that reflects a more current, expressive take on the season.

The collection is now available across Steve madden stores nationwide and online.

With 33 stores across 16 cities in India, Steve Madden continues to expand & scale its footprint,bringing its trend-driven aesthetic to a growing audience.