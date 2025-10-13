Steve Madden names Shanaya Kapoor as its brand ambassador in India

Steve Madden, the globally recognized leader in footwear and accessories, announced the appointment of Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor as its first-ever brand ambassador in India. This strategic partnership underscores the brand's commitment to the Indian market and aligns its bold, expressive design philosophy with a rising cultural icon.

The collaboration is founded on a shared ethos of self-expression and confident style. Kapoor’s personal aesthetic, which seamlessly blends contemporary trends with a distinctive, relatable edge, mirrors Steve Madden’s core mission: to create statement-making pieces that feel both aspirational and wearable. In her role, Kapoor will be the face of the brand's key campaigns, starting with the upcoming Autumn Winter ‘25 and Spring Summer ‘26 collections. Her authentic style and connection with a new generation of Indian consumers perfectly embody the spirit of the brand. This partnership is a significant step in the brand’s expansion strategy across India, where she will play a pivotal role in introducing the collections to a wider audience.

Shanaya Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, stating, “Steve Madden has always been a go-to brand for me – it’s where I find pieces that are both fashion-forward and incredibly versatile. I am honored to be their first brand ambassador in India and excited to showcase the unique energy and quality of their footwear and handbags.”

The announcement comes as Steve Madden launches its new campaign, Step Into Your Story,a bold celebration of individuality, rebellion, and unapologetic self-expression. Positioned as more than fashion, the brand’s iconic shoes and handbags become the first step into becoming — empowering confidence, authenticity, and raw identity.

With Kapoor as the ambassador, Steve Madden in partnership with Reliance Brands sets out to strengthen its retail and digital presence in India, while connecting with a new generation of fashion-conscious consumers who see style not just as an accessory, but as a powerful tool of personal expression.