Taneira: Plant based yarn sarees

Taneira, the Indian ethnic-wear brand from the house of TATA unveils ‘Vegan Visions’, an innovative range of plant based yarn sarees in collaboration with TENCEL™ LUXE. Woven from a plant based filament yarn, the collection brings together the harmonious union of nature and technology that drapes one in elegance.

The unique filament of the yarn gives the sarees a heavenly lustre reminiscent of silk while instilling it with a lightness making for a graceful, comfortable drape. Backed by scientific temperament, the strength of the new age yarn is a unique attribute that lends it a long life.

Starting at a range of INR 4,999/- onwards which goes up to INR 7,999/-, the Vegan Visions range offers a melange of vibrant tones and designs, and is an ideal choice of work wear, festive wear as well as evening wear. The collection is available to shop across select Taneira stores and on the brand’s official website.

