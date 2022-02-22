Vans is Proud to Celebrate International Women’s Day With the ‘Divine Energy’ Collection

Supporting and empowering women around the world

Costa Mesa, CALIF. – Vans, the original action-sports brand and icon of creative expression, is proud to announce the launch of the "Divine Energy" Collection, in celebration of International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Regardless of age or gender identity, Vans believes there are a multitude of ways to empower, support, and celebrate women around the world on this important day and throughout the year.

The Vans International Women’s Day Collection was inspired with that spirit in mind, showing the inclusion of all those who identify as women through the varying use of neutral colors and patchwork details to represent multiple communities joining as one. Key footwear styles include the Old Skool™ Divine Energy and the Classic Slip-On featuring a combination of earth-tone solids, florals and Vans' signature Checkerboard print. The La Costa Slide-On boasts a floral icon with words “fighter, dreamer, healer, leader, advocate, mentor, lover” translated into different languages on the sole.

A pair of shoes on a bed Description automatically generated with low confidence

The International Women's Day Hoodie and matching sweatpants both have an oversized, relaxed fit and a cloud-wash screen-print graphic on the front and back. The whole look is completed by the International Women's Day Ticker Sock––an allover-print fashion crew sock.

Whether a dreamer, a partner, a friend, or an advocate, all women and allies around the world are celebrated and welcomed to be “Off The Wall.” To reiterate that sentiment, men's long and short-sleeve tees feature supportive messages that help express allyship. For footwear, the Divine Energy SK8-Hi® boasts a leather upper with left heel counter messaging “We all come from a .” Finishing details include top eyelets that speak to the overall message of inclusion with both a non-binary and female symbol, and a foxing pattern with the words "teammate, lover, partner, friend, child, advocate."

Vans' purpose is to enable creative expression no matter gender, race, or class and we're excited to bring attention to causes that affect women and to help unify all people with uplifting messages that celebrate the power and spirit of women around the world. In honor of International Women’s Day, 2.5% of every sale of this product between February 21 and August 1, 2022 will be donated to organizations that uplift and empower women of all ages via the Tides Foundation, up to a maximum of $200,000.

In Europe, Vans is supporting the UK-based organization, Sisterhood. Sisterhood offers creative social action programmes for girls and gender expanding youth (aged 13-18) that equips them with the skills, tools and confidence to be the next generation of creative thinkers, leaders and change makers. Together, Vans and Sisterhood will host a series of creative and design-focused educational training and development through Sisterhood School and Sisterhood Summer programmes. Stay tuned on Vans.eu for more information and how to get involved.

The Vans International Women's Day "Divine Energy" Collection will be available beginning February 25, 2022, at Vans retailers and at Vans.eu.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.