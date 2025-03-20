BESTSELLER India Appoints Sumit Dhingra as Country Director

Starting 1 June 2025, Sumit Dhingra will assume the role of Country Director for BESTSELLER India. With over two decades of experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry, Sumit brings a wealth of expertise in general management, brand building, retail expansion, and strategic growth. His appointment represents a key milestone in BESTSELLER’s growth and expansion in India.

Sumit has held leadership roles across leading global and Indian fashion brands. He started his career with Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle and United Colors of Benetton before spending a decade at Arvind Fashions, where he played a pivotal role in scaling multiple international brands. Since joining Crocs in 2019, he successfully led business operations across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa during his tenure at Crocs. With expertise in brand management, retail operations, and growth strategy, Sumit is poised to drive BESTSELLER India’s continued success.

Anders Holch Povlsen, CEO of BESTSELLER, expressed confidence in Sumit’s leadership: "Sumit has strong experience in the fashion industry and a leadership approach that aligns well with BESTSELLER and our goals in India. We remain focused on growing our business in this market, and I’m confident that, together with the team, Sumit will help drive that growth. India is an incredibly important market for BESTSELLER, and we deeply appreciate the trust and support of our customers here. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our presence and delivering great fashion experiences to our customers across the country."

Sharing his excitement for the new role, Sumit said, “BESTSELLER has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the Indian fashion landscape, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to its next phase of growth. All BESTSELLER brands are currently at an interesting juncture, having achieved significant progress while presenting substantial opportunities for further expansion and growth. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver excellence in the Indian market."

Sumit Dhingra will succeed Vineet Gautam, who stepped down as Country Director last year.

About BESTSELLER India

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 48 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 16,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, JACK&JONES JUNIOR & VERO MODA GIRL. BESTSELLER India currently has 260 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1542 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.