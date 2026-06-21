Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo appointed creative directors of Moschino

Moschino has named its new creative direction. Two days after Adrian Appiolaza stepped down by mutual agreement on June 19, ending a collaboration of more than two years, parent company Aeffe has confirmed the duo who will take the brand's creative reins — and they are familiar names from Milan's recent fashion history.

Moschino announces the appointment of Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo as its new Creative Directors, effective immediately.

Founders and Creative Directors of Sunni until September 2025, Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo will assume creative responsibility for Moschino.

The duo's debut for the House will be unveiled in September 2026 during Milan Fashion Week.

Massimo Ferretti, Executive Chairman of Aeffe S.p.A:

"In the evolution of a fashion house, the ability to balance identity and innovation is essential. Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo possess the qualities required to embrace this challenge: a contemporary creative vision, a deep cultural sensibility and the ability to develop relevant and distinctive creative languages. We are confident that their contribution will further strengthen Moschino and support its growth in the years ahead"

Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo: