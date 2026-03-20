Bershka launches in Bengaluru at Phoenix Mall of Asia

BERSHKA, a brand of the Inditex group, launches in Bengaluru and it is bringing its creative collections to the city at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Bershka is a bold and ambitious retail brand for a young audience that empowers young people to express their boldest selves.

At Bershka we embody the excitement of defining your own style, serving as a bridge between mainstream fashion and emerging subcultures and trends. We want to inspire our audience and reshape the high street-by blending creative innovation, community connection, sustainable practices and a forward-thinking mindset.

Music is also central to BERSHKA´s identity, integrated into every aspect of the brand. At Bershka we present a cultural point of view and lifestyle that extends beyond clothes, providing an immersive cultural platform that resonates deeply with our audience.

Bershka brings to the market all its three product lines: BSK Teen for 10-12 year old audience that is curious, social, natural, playful and imaginative. This line is deeply embedded in digital culture, especially through platforms like YouTube.

BERSHKA/BSK Teen is influenced by music, social media trends and viral challenges. It is particularly drawn to influencers and youth-oriented pop culture and it´s aimed to reach unique, cute, image conscious and adventurous customers.

BERSHKA Women & Men Engaging with brands that feel culturally relevant, whether through music, social media or activism. This audience is empowered, rebellious, confident and with attitude.

Bershka Store

The newest Bershka collection will now be available in the Bershka store located in Bengaluru at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

The store features the brand's latest image, redefining the retail space by giving unique prominence to the services offered and enhancing product display. This approach results in a fluid and attractive shopping experience, allowing customers to interact with the environment intuitively and efficiently.

The store spans 665.18 square metres, and is characterised by its interesting layout, where architectural and structural elements introduce rhythm and dynamism into the customer journey. These elements integrate with both perimeter and central furniture, establishing a dialogue between architecture and interior design. At the same time, the furniture arrangement follows a commercial strategy designed to optimise product display and improve in-store navigation, allowing for clear and focused product messaging.

The entire sales area is located on the Upper Ground Floor, where a single entrance leads directly into the Men’s and Women’s sections. The store adopts an open ceiling concept and finished in a uniform tone that aligns with the fixtures and lighting elements, reinforcing the coherence of the space.

In this case, the store does not include traditional cash desks and instead features eight self-checkout stations, including one designed for specially abled customers. These, together with the fitting rooms, structure the user’s journey within the retail space and are positioned along the natural flow of circulation, enabling visitors to enjoy a seamless and efficient shopping experience.

One of the most notable aspects of the store is its 15.40-metre façade, which becomes a distinctive and recognisable architectural feature. Its textured finish establishes a visual link with the interior surfaces and reinforces the brand’s contemporary aesthetic.

Through the integration of architectural design, spatial organisation and carefully selected materials, the store creates a contemporary retail environment that reinterprets the traditional shopping experience.

Bershka.com

BERSHKA has an online presence that offers customers a complete shopping experience. BERSHKA.COM offers a wide range of products from all the brand's lines: BERSHKA, BSK Teen, and WOMAN / MAN. Shipping costs are ₹290.00, with free shipping for orders over ₹2,990 for non-discounted items only and all orders with in-store pick-up.

Bershka MMBRS

Alongside the launch of the physical and online store, customers can enjoy the BERSHKA MMBRS loyalty programme, which includes financial incentives for registering with BERSHKA or subscribing to its newsletter.

Additionally, users will receive 2% cashback on each physical or online purchase and 4% cashback on their first purchase through the App.

BERSHKA MMBRS also offers birthday gifts, early access to new releases, participation in exclusive giveaways, and invitations to special events, among other benefits.