Rangita strengthens southern presence with fifth store in Hyderabad

Rangita, the ethnic wear brand from Stellaro Brands (part of AceVector), has launched its latest retail omnichannel store at AMR Mall, Moula Ali, Secunderabad. This store, launched ahead of the festive season, offers customers the perfect destination to refresh their wardrobes with trendy and affordable ethnic styles for Rakshabandhan, Dusshera and Diwali. Whether it's everyday elegance or festive flair, Rangita promises something special for every celebration, all at delightful prices.

Rangita is reimagining how women shop for ethnic wear by offering fresh, design-led collections starting from ₹399. From kurtas and sets to bottoms and festive wear, the store curates a contemporary-meets-cultural wardrobe for the modern Indian woman, rooted in tradition but styled for today.

“Our newest store in Hyderabad marks more than just an expansion. It reflects Rangita’s growing resonance with women seeking style, comfort, and affordability, all under one roof,” said Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO, Stellaro Brands.

On the back of all its existing stores achieving store level EBITDA profitability, Rangita aims to continue its focused expansion in Tier1 and Tier2+ cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Rangita’s retail strategy combines high-footfall locations with a premium in-store experience that rivals far more expensive brands, all while keeping design sensibilities and affordability at the core. This Hyderabad launch follows successful openings in Mantra Mall, DSL Mall, Odeon Mall, and GSM Mall, with plans underway for further expansion across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With this expansion, Rangita reinforces its commitment to bringing beautifully crafted, value-priced ethnic wear to women across Bharat, in a premium offline experience.

About Rangita:

Rangita is a contemporary ethnic wear brand from Stellaro Brands, part of AceVector. Designed for the modern Indian woman, Rangita blends traditional elegance with everyday ease, offering kurtas, sets, dresses and bottoms that are fashion-forward, comfortable and delightfully priced. With prices starting from ₹399 and inclusive sizing, Rangita makes quality ethnic wear accessible across Bharat. Rangita is available on leading online marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio, and Tata Cliq, its own online store (www.rangita.com) and leading quick commerce marketplaces including Zepto and Knot. It is also available in a growing network of Omnichannel retail stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Through its expansive reach across the length and breadth of the country, Rangita is reimagining how Bharat shops for ethnic wear.