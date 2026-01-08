Salsa Jeans opens three new stores in India, bringing total footprint to nine locations

Salsa Jeans, the Portuguese brand recognised for its innovation in jeans and denimwear, has accelerated its expansion in India one year after entering the market. The fashion label has opened three new retail spaces, bringing its total number of locations in the country to nine. This move reinforces Salsa Jeans’ commitment to one of the most dynamic and high-growth markets within the global fashion industry.

The brand made its debut in India in November 2024 with the opening of a store at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj in Delhi. In February 2025, the operation was further strengthened with a second location in Gurugram (also known as Gurgaon) at Ireo Grandwalk, marking the beginning of a phase of sustained growth in the Indian market.

“India is one of the global economies with the greatest growth potential, with 80 million households expected to enter the middle class by 2030. As such, it will also be one of the most dynamic markets in the coming years for the fashion sector. Our operation has been growing at a strong pace, with a consolidated presence in several cities, confirming our confidence in the market as well as in our partner, with whom we have been building this successful strategy,” says João Martins, Executive Director of Salsa Jeans.

The three most recent openings, in the cities of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, further strengthen the brand’s presence in high-traffic, premium retail locations, enabling Salsa Jeans to reach an urban and cosmopolitan consumer base.

Salsa Jeans currently operates nine retail spaces in India. These are distributed across Delhi, with locations at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, Pacific Mall, Select Citywalk, and Khan Market; across the wider metropolitan area, with two stores in Gurugram, southwest of Delhi, at Ireo Grandwalk and Ambience Mall, and one store in Noida, east of Delhi; in Mumbai, on India’s west coast, with a presence at Phoenix Palladium; and in Bangalore, in southern India, at Orion Mall.

The expansion of Salsa Jeans in India is being carried out through a wholesale model in partnership with Lyskraft Group, allowing the brand to grow in the Indian market with the support of an experienced local operator with close proximity to consumers. This trajectory confirms India as one of the most promising markets for Salsa Jeans’ international growth. The brand is currently present in approximately 50 countries.