UNIQLO Announces First Store in Bengaluru

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announced the launch of its first store in Bengaluru, known as the "Silicon Valley of India.” Opening on 29 August, 2025 at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, the new store will bring UNIQLO LifeWear to Bengaluru customers - high-quality, thoughtfully designed clothing for everyday life. The new store marks the brand’s long-awaited entry into the Southern India region.

“We are thrilled to finally announce UNIQLO’s entry into Southern India with our first store in Bengaluru,” said Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO India. “Bengaluru marks the next significant milestone for our India business expansion. Over the past few years, we have seen strong demand and brand affinity from Bengaluru through our e-commerce platform, and we look forward to welcoming our customers in person to discover UNIQLO LifeWear.”

National brand expansion

The opening of the UNIQLO Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru store is the first step in the brand’s expansion beyond northern and western India, into one of the country’s fastest growing and most cosmopolitan urban centres. Bengaluru is renowned for its unique blend of technology, culture, creativity, and a thriving young population.

Located on the mall’s ground floor, UNIQLO Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru will span across 9,012 square feet. This will also be UNIQLO’s 16th store to open in India. The store will offer a wide range of LifeWear for men, women, kids, and babies: thoughtfully designed, high- quality clothing that is made for all. With innovative products such as HEATTECH, AIRism, and PUFFTECH, UNIQLO caters to the needs of modern urban lifestyles, providing comfort, versatility, and functionality for every season and occasion.

Further details about the store opening, including opening date, special offers, and opening celebrations, will follow in the coming weeks.

For more information about UNIQLO and its collections, please visit the website or download the UNIQLO India Official App.