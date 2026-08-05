Vero Moda India launched its first dedicated mobile shopping app

Vero Moda has launched a dedicated mobile shopping app for the Indian market. In a press release it is described as the first standalone shopping app built specifically for India, linking its online catalogue to its retail network in the country rather than operating as a separate online store.

Two features tie the app to Vero Moda's physical stores. A product SKU scan tool lets shoppers scan an in-store barcode or enter a style number to bring up that item online, including sizes, colours and details not available on the shelf. An in-store availability check allows customers to see which stores near them have a given item in stock before visiting.

To mark the launch, Vero Moda is offering ten percent off customers' first purchase made through the app.

Vero Moda's retail presence in India spans 56 exclusive outlets and more than 312 shop-in-shops, alongside its own website and listings on online marketplaces.

Founded in Denmark in 1987, Vero Moda was the first clothing label launched by Bestseller, the Danish family-owned fashion group that now owns more than 20 brands, including Jack & Jones, Only and Selected. In India, Bestseller's brand portfolio is sold through more than 200 exclusive outlets and over 1,274 shop-in-shops, alongside its own digital platforms and online marketplaces.