35% rise in jobs compared to pre-covid on FashionUnited

Fashion companies are looking for more employees now, than ever before. The number of jobs posted on FashionUnited’s platforms have gone up by 35% compared to pre-covid. The number of vacancies has well surpassed 20.000, compared to the 15.000 jobs that were online continuously in 2019.

With the economy picking up consumers are spending more on fashion, therefore fashion retailers are looking for more people to join their teams in order to fulfill consumers demand. After a turbulent year and a half, job seekers can search among 20.000 international fashion jobs in areas of retail, sales marketing, design, supply chain, internships and many others through FashionUnited.

The global pandemic presented many new challenges, all industries had to face their biggest fear: change. While new recruitment trends have been steadily accelerating across all industries, fashion has been facing additional difficulties, like increased competitiveness and the need to expand beyond existing talent pools as candidates moved to other industries during lockdowns.

With nearly 200,000 jobs per year millions of applications are generated for the various fashion companies. Thanks to industry promotion of vacancies and innovative recruitment strategies, fashion companies can showcase their opportunities among fitting potential candidates. The growing volume of jobs on the independent B2B platform is making the industry more efficient and transparent, enabling companies and people to find their best match. Simple and complete platform services, together with the career center match brands with the best people in fashion. Active in 30 countries and 10 languages, companies can expand their recruiting activities globally, and extensively brand themselves among qualified professionals.

For more information on how to use the FashionUnited multi channel recruitment strategy contact [email protected]