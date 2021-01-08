Asos to employ 2,000 people at new Staffordshire warehouse

Asos has announced plans to employ 2,000 people at a new 90 million pound fulfilment centre in Lichfield, Staffordshire, over the next three years.

The 437,000 square foot warehouse, a joint venture between AEW and Allianz Real Estate, is based at Fradley Park and will be operational within 12 months, Asos said.

The company will then gradually ramp up testing to meet the capacity required for peak trade in 2023.

The fulfilment centre is situated on the A38 with good road and airport links, and will serve Asos’ growing number of customers in the UK and around the world.

For the year ending 31 August, the business grew its active customer base to 23.4 million people.

For the same period, Asos reported a 19 percent year-on-year growth in revenues to 3.26 billion pounds with profit before tax up more than 300 percent to 142.1 million pounds.

Commenting on the new warehouse in a statement, CEO Nick Beighton said he was “thrilled to be laying down the foundations for our future growth in Lichfield”.

He continued: “This significant investment in infrastructure and large-scale job creation is a reflection of the confidence Asos has in its future and the quality of the skills and talent available in this well-placed location. When fully up and running in 2023, the site will support our ever-increasing customer demand and enable us to develop our offerings and delivery capabilities even further.”