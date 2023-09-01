Crocs names new SVP, investor relations and corporate strategy

Footwear specialist Crocs has announced the appointment of Erinn Murphy as senior vice president, investor relations and corporate strategy, effective from September 5.

On entering the enterprise leadership team, Murphy will report directly to Crocs’ executive vice president and chief financial officer, Anne Mehlman.

She joins Crocs from investment bank Piper Sandler, where she had most recently served as managing director of consumer equity capital markets, overseeing the group’s consumer segment.

Prior to Piper Sandler, Murphy had also held a series of roles at ExxonMobil, and has been a frequent contributor to various national news outlets over the course of her career.

In a release, Murphy said of her appointment: "The company has the rare combination of growth and robust profitability, and continues to own the conversation around comfort footwear through its most recent Heydude acquisition.

“I am looking forward to helping shape the future growth agenda for Crocs, Inc. while serving as the connective tissue between shareholders and the long-term, strategic roadmap."

Crocs has been on a financial roll in recent periods, reporting its fifth consecutive year of “record revenue growth” and “industry-leading profitability”.

Through Murphy’s appointment, Mehlman said that Crocs is looking to further strengthen its investor relations efforts and “help drive the company’s strategic growth initiatives”.