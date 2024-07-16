Depop removes seller fees in the US

Depop, the community-powered marketplace for secondhand fashion, is removing its 10 percent selling fee for users in the US, following a similar change in the UK earlier this year.

In a statement, Depop said the move is designed to “empower its growing community to earn more from their wardrobes,” while offering improved value and choice for buyers, and encouraging a wider audience to try selling their clothes.

Kruti Patel Goyal, chief executive at Depop, said: “We want to invite as many people as possible into Depop’s circular fashion community, and we’ll achieve that by making the experience easier, more rewarding and more inspiring than ever.

“This change will give sellers more cash in their pocket from each sale, empowering our existing community- as well as those who may be new to resale- to list more, sell more and earn more while contributing to a more circular fashion system. Encouraging more listers and more listings means offering greater choice for buyers- helping them to find the items they love, at the right price.”

Depop campaign Credits: Depop

The removal of selling fees is part of a wider update to Depop’s fee structure, which includes a small marketplace fee for buyers in the US from July 18 to support “continued investment across the Depop experience, including in Depop Protection, customer support, platform improvements and growing the community”.

The average seller on Depop in the US made over 450 US dollars in their first year selling on the platform, contributing to the over 3.5 billion US dollars made by the global Depop community to date.