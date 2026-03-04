Frank & Eileen founder launches foundation to support female entrepreneurs

Audrey McLoghlin, founder and chief executive of Los Angeles-based womenswear brand Frank & Eileen, has announced the launch of a foundation dedicated to creating more women entrepreneurs by investing in entrepreneurship education.

The Frank & Eileen Foundation launches with an initial 1 million US dollar gift from the 100 percent woman-owned, B Corp-certified contemporary apparel brand to continue Frank & Eileen’s legacy of supporting “female leaders of today and tomorrow”.

The foundation aims to drive “positive change for women,” and will provide entrepreneurship education to develop entrepreneurial mindsets in the next generation of leaders from age 12 upwards through original online programming, alongside exploring new ways “to amplify entrepreneurial education in an effort to reshape the entrepreneurial landscape for girls and women”.

The move builds on Frank & Eileen brand's 20 million US dollar Giving Pledge. First announced in 2020 as 10 million US dollars over 10 years, the brand doubled the pledge in 2025, after surpassing the initial 10 million US dollar commitment years ahead of schedule.

The Giving Pledge will continue to fund fellowships, accelerators, incubators, and a Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership at a top US educational institution, the company adds that the foundation will sit as an entirely separate entity.

Commenting on the launch, McLoghlin said in a statement: "Building on the success of Frank & Eileen's Giving Pledge, this next nonprofit chapter reflects my unwavering belief that entrepreneurship is the most powerful driver of positive change, especially for women.

“What we see shapes what we believe is possible. By expanding access to world-class entrepreneurial education, we're planting seeds that will spark a ripple effect for generations."