H&M sales rose 7 percent in March
Prachi Singh
The H&M group’s sales including VAT during March 1 to March 28, 2017 increased by 7 percent in local currencies compared to the same period last year. For the whole month of March, sales increased by 6 percent compared to the same month last year.

The company said, sales in March, April and May should be viewed together, partly because the Easter holiday falls in different months in different years and partly because the weather during this period can vary greatly from year to year.

The total number of stores in the group amounted to 4,426 on March 31, 2017 compared to 3,997 March 31, 2016.

