Kering announces interim dividend of 2 euros per share

Kering’s board of directors has decided to distribute an interim dividend for the financial year 2017 of 2 euros (2.36 dollars) per share. The company said, this interim dividend will be paid on January 17, 2018 on positions closed as of the evening of January 16, 2018.

The balance of the dividend for the financial year 2017 will be decided by the board of directors on February 12, 2018 and put to the vote at the next annual general meeting, which will take place on April 26, 2018. The group generated revenue of 12.385 billion euros (14.5 billion dollars) in 2016.

Picture:Kering website