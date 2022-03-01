Kurt Geiger donates store profits to aid Ukrainian Red Cross

British footwear retailer Kurt Geiger has announced it will be donating 100 percent of its store profits from last week to the British Red Cross’ Emergency Appeal for Ukraine.

Totalling a sum of 50,000 pounds, the funds will go toward supporting the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which are both preparing to help those affected by the ongoing crisis in the region.

Announced in an Instagram post, the luxury brand outlined the ways in which the two organisations are planning to help Ukrainians during this time, such as supporting hospitals and families, helping repair homes and repairing vital infrastructure.

The brand added: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected at this terribly tragic time.”