L Catterton establishes Impact Fund Platform

Consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton is launching an impact investment platform to partner with the next generation of mission-driven consumer companies.

In a statement, L Catterton said that the Impact Fund Platform would leverage its extensive resources and capabilities to invest and grow consumer companies whose missions include making the economy cleaner, healthier, and more equitable.

The fund will focus on businesses that mitigate climate change, reduce waste, and preserve nature, as well as eliminate disparities in health, wellness, and nutrition, and create a more inclusive economy by expanding access to the financial system and improving education and workforce development.

To lead the new strategy, L Catterton has appointed Tehmina Haider and Michael O'Leary as partners, who bring “deep experience in consumer and impact investing”.

Scott Dahnke, global co-chief executive of L Catterton, said: "As consumer-focused investors above all else, we have seen a revolution in consumer demand based on sustainability and impact. This is hitting a tipping point as younger generations lead a structural, long-term shift towards brands anchored on these values.

"With our distinctive insights and operations-centric approach to value creation, we are poised to identify the most attractive investment opportunities amidst this shift and partner with strong companies in advantaged categories to accelerate growth."

Commenting on the fund, Haider added: "Mission-driven brands and businesses are revolutionising the consumer economy as they increasingly attract disproportionate interest from consumers and loyalty from employees.

"The launch of L Catterton Impact creates an opportunity to harness L Catterton's distinctive insights and expertise to support this next generation of brands to achieve both outsized growth and meaningful positive impact to the planet."