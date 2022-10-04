L’Oréal hosts fifth edition of Paris Fashion Week event with star-studded cast

Beauty giant L’Oréal returned to Paris Fashion Week for an off-schedule show with its fifth edition of ‘Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris’.

According to the group’s press release, over 2,000 people attended the public outdoor runway event, which took place at the national monument, École militaire, overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

A number of the brand’s global ambassadors took to the stage to bolster this year’s message ‘Walk Your Worth’, which was designed to inspire all women.

Stars that walked the runway included the likes of Yseult, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Soo Joo Park and Andie MacDowell.

The brand, which was an official partner of Paris Fashion Week, looked to embrace the synergy between beauty and fashion, a concept that it said was backed by its in-house global makeup director, Val Garland, who worked with her team of artists on producing looks for the event.

Designs worn by the runway participants were provided by 2022’s brand partners, and included Jimmy Choo, Coperni, Kenneth Ize, Bianca Saudners and Giambattista Valli.

Celebrity guests were also among the attendees of the show, with the brand welcoming the likes of Naomi Campbell, Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes in its audience.