Naked Wardrobe is expanding to the UK with wholesale partner Flannels

Los Angeles-based fashion label Naked Wardrobe, founded in 2012 by three sisters Shirin, Shida, and Shideh Kaviani, to fill a gap in the solution-based basics market, is expanding to the UK through a wholesale partnership with luxury retailer Flannels.

The move is described as a “significant milestone” in the brand's international expansion strategy and will see Naked Wardrobe’s cult-favourite solution-forward basics and Original Sculpted Streetwear available to consumers across the UK, in Flannel stores and online from June 20.

Flannels, which has more than 80 stores in the UK and Ireland, will launch with a curated selection of elevated basics and modern suiting designed to streamline and elevate the everyday wardrobe with versatile, foundational styles.

Styles will include Naked Wardrobe’s bestselling bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, blazers, trousers, and skirts in its signature neutral tones, featuring the brand’s exclusive fabrications and sculpted silhouettes.

The Naked Wardrobe styles will be available in sizes XS to XL, with prices ranging from 30 to 185 pounds.

Naked Wardrobe launching bestselling basics and ready-to-wear styles in the UK with Flannels

Commenting on the expansion, Shideh, Shirin and Shida Kaviani, founders of Naked Wardrobe, said in a statement: “Flannels has established itself as a leading destination for emerging fashion discovery and modern luxury. We share their commitment to delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed ready-to-wear that resonates with today’s consumer.

“Through this partnership, we are elated to introduce Naked Wardrobe to the UK market in a way that feels true to our brand. This expansion is a meaningful step for us, and we’re looking forward to building a strong, lasting connection with shoppers across the United Kingdom.”

Naked Wardrobe launched in 2012 and became known for its sleek, form-fitting, and stretchy bodysuits, leggings and dresses, as seen on celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Lori Harvey, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

In 2024, the LA-based brand relaunched with a new visual brand identity and product strategy, pivoting towards more elevated styles, shifting away from a fast-fashion approach of releasing weekly new arrivals to creating “true collections”. This new elevated, evolved aesthetic focuses around its ‘Sculpted Streetwear’ collections, utilising innovative fabrics and advanced technologies for high-impact sculpting and maximum compression without sacrificing comfort.

