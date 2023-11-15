Nike announces 9 percent increase in quarterly dividend

Nike, Inc. board of directors has approved a 9 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to 0.370 cents per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock.

“Nike has a consistent track record of delivering strong cash flow and returns for shareholders and today’s announcement marks the 22nd consecutive year we have increased our dividend,” said John Donahoe, president & CEO, Nike.

The company said in a release that the dividend declared today is payable on January 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 4, 2023.