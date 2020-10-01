Pronovias Group teams up with BCRF the fight against breast cancer with the action #PronoviasPink

Pronovias Group, the world leader in the luxury bridal sector, presents #PronoviasPink, an international action in which the company is teaming up with the most prestigious associations and foundations in each country working in the global fight against breast cancer. #PronoviasPink consists of raising funds through the donation of the total sales value of the best-selling Pronovias model, LANSBURY, and of the NI12182 model from Nicole. The Pronovias design can be found in selected Pronovias boutiques, and the Nicole one in the firm’s stores during the month of October.

In the US and Mexico, the firm is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to donate 100% of the purchase price for participating styles in both countries.

In Spain and Portugal, the action is done by the hand of the Spanish Cancer Association (AECC); in Italy, with the LILT association; and all other European countries, will be in collaboration with the Future Dreams association.

