Reliance Retail’s revenue up 47 per cent this quarter

For the October to December quarter, Reliance Retail’s revenue grew by 47 per cent over the same period last year. Turnover rose cent to Rs 8,688 crore in the quarter as against Rs 5,901 crore in the previous year. It saw a 31.34 per cent increase in pre-tax profit. The increase in turnover was led by growth in digital, fashion and lifestyle and petroleum products. Reliance Retail, reported a 40.5 per cent jump in its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBDIT) at Rs 333 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. Reliance Retail had reported a PBDIT of Rs 237 crores in the same period of previous financial year. The fashion and lifestyle category delivered strong performance in the quarter by offering fashionable, high quality merchandise at great value.

Reliance Retail added 111 stores across various store concepts during the quarter. It operated 3,553 stores across 686 cities with an area of over 13.25 million sq ft as on December 31, 2016.

Reliance Retail is the retail arm of Reliance Industries. Reliance Retail runs formats like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Super and Reliance Hyper and operates 3,442 stores across 679 cities in India. Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has grown to cater to millions of customers, and thousands of farmers and vendors. Reliance Retail serves over 3.5 million customers every week, and its loyalty program, Reliance One, has the patronage of more than 30 million customers.