Skims taps first chief commercial officer

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has named its first-ever chief commercial officer to be Robert Norton, a role newly created to support its mission of becoming a “global retail brand”.

Norton joins the US shapewear company from Moncler, where he served as president for nearly six years, starting May 2017.

Prior to Moncler, the exec also held the position of CEO Americas at Roberto Cavalli for over one year, and served in a number of increasingly senior roles at Ralph Lauren over the course of 13 and a half years, including vice president of North America retail.

Skims unveiled the news in a post on the company’s LinkedIn, citing its intention of a global brand expansion as the reason for Norton’s appointment.

Skims sets about becoming a global retail brand

In a statement on the site, Jens Grede, co-founder and CEO of the brand, said: “I have been a fan of Robert’s for several years and believe him to be a rare creatively minded executive who knows how to build both a brand and a business.

“We are excited to have Robert on the team as we continue the evolution of Skims into a global retail brand.”

Skims was co-founded by reality star Kim Kardashian and Jens and Emma Grade in 2019, and has become known for its emphasis on body inclusivity.

Early last year, the brand closed a 240 million dollar funding round, taking its total valuation to 3.2 billion dollars.