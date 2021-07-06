The Festival Mode + Design is back!

Dress up and go get some fresh air from August 17 to 22

The Festival Mode + Design is introducing its new, transformed, upgraded image through a colourful and diversified branding. The program will showcase fashion, art, music and dance on site and online in compliance with current public health measures from August 17 to 22, 2021. This year, artists, musicians, dancers, brands, designers and creators are planning to entertain passersby in the heart of downtown Montreal at the Quartier des spectacles. For this reinvented edition, festival-goers can already expect some names from the local scene such as: KataFashion, Girl Crush, Lakuachimoto, Mehdi Bahmad and LaRoie. In addition to the outdoor programming starting August 19, a series of conferences and webinars will be held indoors and online on August 17 and 18.

"We’ve been working really hard to provide some fun and original content to the visitors while respecting the on-going health measures. The FMD 2021 will be the perfect opportunity for the public to give up the boredom of the past few months and have fun while supporting the local scene."

- Jean-François Daviau, Festival Mode + Design Co-Founder

THE FESTIVAL GOES WILD AND UNVEILS A BRAND NEW IMAGE

To innovate. To dare change. To reinvent itself. That's the challenge Groupe Sensation Mode has set for this year's Festival Mode + Design. The FMD 2021 hopes to bring a fun, colourful new breath to this peculiar time, where everybody is questioning everything. The event's opening session will be marked by hybrid, inclusive-themed conferences that will lead to artistic performances.

SNEAK PEEK OF A LINE-UP CELEBRATING DIVERSITY

Six days of fun, art, music and dance performances, encounters, surprises, learning, local discoveries, ideas and hope. With an unfailing desire to allow everyone to express themselves, to generate emotions and new ideas, the Festival Mode + Design just announced a first series of headliners embodying Montreal's cultural life and are now inviting festival-goers to dig into these eclectic choices to get inspired, informed, and to have fun:

clockwise from top left: Kata Fashion, Mehdi Bahmad, Lakuachimoto, LaRoie, Girl Crush

KataFashion

KATA‘s inspiration is lead by Montreal’s youth and local culture. Through strong graphics and oversized fits, our designs showcase the anti-conformist side of the modern streetwear culture.

Girl Crush

From recycled plastics sweatsuits to handmade vintage reworked pieces, the Montreal-based brand stands out when it comes to affordable sustainable fashion. Founded by French Canadian influencers Lucie Rhéaume and Cindy Cournoyer, their mission is to offer products that will make any human feel like their most powerful self.

Lakuachimoto

Irreverent, modern and genderless: that is what describe the third brand collection best, which will be unveiled at the Festival. The special participation of singer Mehdi Bahmad will merge Lakuachimoto's fashion presentation with music, dance and other kinds of arts.

Mehdi Bahmad

With his seductive flow and silky warm vocal presence, this son of East and West showcases his magnetic take on pop through carefully crafted hypnotic songs that combine atmospheric electronics and elements of Arab music in unapologetic intimate songs.

LaRoie

Gab Godon, who debuted with her debut solo EP last summer, thrives to create feel-good songs that carry strong messages about embracing yourself and connecting with others. (Re)discover her new single Can't Let Go at the Festival.

The complete line-up of the event will be unveiled in July 2021.

The Festival Mode + Design would like to thank its partners: the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Heritage Canada and Tourisme Montréal. The Festival Mode + Design is also part of RÉMI (Group of International Major Events).

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL MODE + DESIGN

The Festival Mode + Design celebrates the creativity and diversity of downtown Montréal. Founded, designed, produced and presented by Groupe Sensation Mode, this one-of-a-kind event offers free outdoor activities focussed on urban art, dance and music, as well as conferences with international personalities. Each year, many up-and- coming artists, Canadian designers, retailers and international icons share their art and their vision with the public. A true platform for urban creativity, this event is the largest open-air happening of its kind in North America, with more than 500,000 visitors attending each year. The FMD is celebrating its 19th edition.

ABOUT GROUPE SENSATION MODE

For the past 20 years, the Groupe Sensation Mode (GSM) has designed and produced leading experiential events in Québec, Canada and abroad. Renowned for producing the largest fashion events in Canada, including the Festival Mode & Design, the GSM has also created unique concepts such as the Fashion Theatre (on stages in Berlin, Tokyo, New York and London), the Fashion & Opera Runway Show in Los Angeles, and more recently, the URBANI_T festival in Toronto and XP_MTL in Montréal. These innovative events serve as international showcases for local creativity and talent.

The Festival Mode + Design will take place from August 17 to 22

in the Quartier des Spectacles, downtown Montreal and online!