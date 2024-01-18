Valentino awarded gender equality certification

Italian fashion house Valentino has become one of the first luxury companies to be awarded the Gender Equality Certification.

The achievement, part of Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), seeks to promote a responsible workplace, encouraging and incentivising companies to implement policies aimed at reducing the gender gap and supporting the professional advancement of women.

To receive the accolade, Valentino was audited by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services, which analysed all the Italian legal entities of the fashion house.

The certification evaluates a series of qualitative and quantitative indicators organised into six distinct macro-areas, providing a comprehensive and detailed 360-degree perspective on key gender equality topics: culture and strategy, governance, HR processes, opportunities for growth and inclusion of women in the company, gender-based pay equity, parental support, and work-life balance.

Valentino noted that it was praised in the area of gender pay equity, as it has put into place guidelines that have effectively reduced its gender pay gap to below 10 percent and plan to reduce the gap further in the next three years.