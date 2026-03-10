Windsor names new president and opens new creative space

American fashion and lifestyle heritage brand Windsor has promoted Ike Zekaria to president, with immediate effect, as it continues to push forward its rebranded retail, digital, and community-first approach, alongside the opening of a new creative hub on Melrose in Los Angeles to serve as a workspace for the fashion community, featuring a showroom and a photo studio.

Zekaria, who is a second-generation member of Windsor’s founding family, was the retailer’s chief merchandising officer, responsible for evolving the brand’s merchandising strategy to deliver a broad, trend-forward assortment to ensure Windsor is providing the latest styles to their ever-evolving customer base.

His promotion to president comes at an important milestone for Windsor, aligning with its recent rebrand and growth initiatives, and aims to drive “the next chapter for the brand to evolve with its customer and shape the future of fashion retail”.

Ike Zekaria, president of Windsor Credits: Windsor

As part of the rebrand, the heritage brand has been evolving beyond special occasions, such as prom and homecoming styles, to tap into everyday fashion, through elevating its storytelling, marketing assets, social content, and partnerships “to strengthen their connection to the next generation of consumers”.

It has also been reimagining the shopping experience for its consumers by merging online discovery with immersive, in-store environments, and executing brand activations across the US, including festivals, concerts, and campus events, to “engrave the brand into the everyday lives of its customers”.

The retailer has also pivoted to a social-first strategy, with Windsor reporting that its TikTok views have increased by 337 percent, with a 49 percent growth in followers, and an 86 percent increase in impressions across social channels this past year.

Windsor doubles down on its community-first strategy with the opening of Windsor Social House

Windsor Social House Credits: Windsor

A realisation of its community-first approach and its continued nationwide retail expansion, Windsor has opened the Windsor Social House, a creative space located just off Melrose Avenue, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic fashion destinations.

The workspace for the fashion community has been designed as a “hub for collaboration,” combining shopping and content creation, with a showroom, accessories lounge, and a professional-grade photo studio, to foster collaboration with creators, stylists, editors, and cultural tastemakers. The brand will also be hosting quarterly events “to strengthen community connections”.

Commenting on the project, Zekaria said in a statement: "This is a pivotal moment for Windsor. We are honouring nearly nine decades of heritage while reimagining how a modern fashion brand shows up across retail, digital, and in real life.

“Windsor Social House is a physical manifestation of that vision: a space where community, creativity, and commerce intersect. Our focus is on meeting our customer where she is, empowering our teams to be storytellers, and continuing to push the brand forward in bold, unexpected ways."

Windsor plans to open 15 new stores in 2026

Windsor, founded in 1937, has grown from a family-owned boutique into a nationwide retailer with more than 350 locations across the US and Canada. As it looks to continue elevating its brand experience, Windsor has plans to roll out “comprehensive store updates” this year, such as windows, fixtures, cash wraps and fitting rooms, and open 15 additional new stores.

The brand is also planning to launch a store ambassador programme, designed to “empower associates to create content that is authentic to the Windsor brand,” as well as unveil what it calls “disruptive collaborations” to engage the next generation of consumers.