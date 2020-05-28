080 Barcelona to hold digital format in September

Spanish fashion event 080 Barcelona has confirmed that its next edition will take place as a digital format.

The 26th edition of the Catalan fashion week, which was to be held in late June, has been postponed to September and will run from the 14 to 17, following moves from other fashion weeks including London and Barcelona.

The event promoted by the Consortium of Commerce, Crafts and Fashion (CCAM) states that the move to a digital online format is in response to the “current industry needs arising from the health crisis, while anticipating future fashion scenarios”.

In the last editions, the 080 Barcelona has strengthened its commitment to technologies and new exhibition formats, as well as sustainability and it added that a digital edition is the next logical step to allow it continue to promote its independent designers.

Further details regarding the format and how designers can show their collections in the September showcase will be announced “soon” explained organisers.

The February 2020 edition of 080 Barcelona saw fashion shows from designer including Custo Barcelona, Juanjo Villalba, Lera Mambo, Sonia Carrasco, Menchén Tomàs, and Avellaneda.