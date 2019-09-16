12th India Runway Week goes digital

The fashion week’s 12th edition featured designers’ collections posted on Instagram as a continuous scroll to democratise the concept of runway shows. The digital event launched on September 12, 2019 ran until September 15 featuring 35 Indian designers. The edition was an Instagram-exclusive, a first for the event.

The first day of closed with a runway show by Samantha Chauhan, photos of which were released on Instagram. Chauhan’s traditional wear collection featured heavy embroidery and a color palette of reds and pinks. Other designers participating in the event include: Nikhil Thampi, SiddharthTytler, AshimaLeena, PoonamDubey, NikhitaTandon, Kaaisha by Shalini, Niki Mahajan, Anjalee Arjun Kapoor, and Manish Gupta. The event was also the launch of Avon lingerie in India. Avon Mark cosmetics are also used for the makeup looks created to accompany the collections. RohitBal closed the show on Sunday.

India Runway Week is Asia’s youngest fashion trade event. Each season introduces new talent and places young Indian designers firmly on the global fashion stage. The initiative recognises and celebrates designers who are dedicated to the use of handmade materials, innovative design and unique style.