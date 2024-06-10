15 years on: Is Jacquemus hinting at a last collection?

On the eve of the unveiling of Jacquemus' 'La Casa' anniversary collection to mark the French label's 15th anniversary, its eponymous founder sent the internet into a flurry with the suggestion that the show could be the brand's last.

In the lead up to the event, set to take place today [Monday, June 10], Jacquemus has been teasing its Instagram followers with glimpses of the show’s location, Casa Malaparte on the island of Capri. Among a carousel of images posted to the brand’s official Instagram account over the weekend, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim (aka Jennie Ruby Jane) posed in a red towel and held up a flowing turquoise dress in front of a window overlooking the Italian island’s coastline. Yet, it was the final slide in the carousel that caused the most commotion, with the caption: “Tomorrow I will present my last collection. The show is going to be a pure essence of Jacquemus.”

The statement was disputed by fashion Instagram account @ideservecouture, which first reported the news and stated that the caption was simply a typo and should have read “latest” collection, not “last.” FashionUnited has reached out to Jacquemus for comment.

A farewell wouldn’t be entirely out of the question for the new father, who announced the birth of his twins via Instagram in mid-April. Plus, rumours have been swirling since late last year that the designer could be in the running to take over as creative director of Givenchy, following the departure of Matthew Williams from the Parisian house. Jacquemus himself fueled the speculation when he posted a photo of Hubert de Givenchy’s office on his personal Instagram account in early December.