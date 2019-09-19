22nd Bangalore Fashion Week to be held in February 2020

Bangalore Fashion Week will hold its 22nd edition from February 6 to 9, 2020, in partnership with Wear Style. The event will feature collections for the spring/ summer 2020 season. Along with runway shows from a range of Indian designers, the event will also feature seminars, workshops, and other interactive events, according to its official website.

The 21st edition of the fashion week was held from Aug 29- Sep 01, 2019 at The Oterra Bangalore Hotel in partnership with Ozone Group. The event featured a range of brands including finale designer Amit GT, Pria Kataaria Puri, Parole, Swapnil Shinde, and Pushpa Thianhoih , etc, who presented their winter/festive designs on the runway.

Bangalore Fashion Week is promoted and produced by events management company Dream Merchants. The business focuses on fashion and music events and also organises World Music Week