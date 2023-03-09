24S.com launches capsules with Ashlynn Park and Conner Ives

24S.com, the LVMH-owned, Parisian online shopping destination, has launched exclusive capsule collections with LVMH Prize finalists Ashlynn Park and Conner Ives.

The platform gave both designers “free rein” to create a collection filled with Parisian-inspired pieces with a contemporary twist for spring/summer.

Image: 24S.com; Ashlyn x 24S.com

Seoul-born, New York-based Ashlynn Park designed a capsule for 24S’ global customer, explains the platform, reworking womenswear classics with a body-positive spin. The Ashlyn x 24S.com capsule features skirts, jackets and tops featuring asymmetrical draping to follow the natural movement of the women wearing them.

Maud Barrionuevo, chief buying and marketplace officer at 24S.com, said in a statement: “Ashlynn’s talent immediately caught our eye during the latest LVMH Prize final, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her on this tailoring-infused capsule, her own vision of a bold and liberated Parisian woman.”

Image: 24S.com; Ashlyn x 24S.com

While for American, London-based Conner Ives, the designer opted to showcase an upcycled wardrobe, blending eco-friendly garments with prints inspired by tantric artist Ghulam Rasool Santosh to offer playful nods to Y2K dressing.

Barrionuevo added: “This exclusive capsule brings together everything we love about Conner Ives: his work with recycled crystal-embellished jersey, his playful touch and cool spirit, like the denim mini skirt and backless top.

“Everything is made in his signature eco-friendly way, meaning each piece is unique, with its own story. Conner holds dear the same values and vision of fashion as we do!”

Image: 24S.com; Conner x 24S.com