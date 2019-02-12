3.1 Phillip Lim to go fur-free from autumn 2019

New York-based designer label 3.1 Phillip Lim is the latest fashion brand to announce that it will be dropping fur from its collections from autumn/winter 2019.

In a statement the designer has stated that he will ban fur and exotic skins, such as fox, mink, lynx, chinchilla, astrakhan/karakul lamb and exotic skins including python, alligator, crocodile and lizard, from the labels ready-to-wear and accessory collections, effective immediately.

However, he added that the label will still continue to use leathers and shearling that are understood to be a by-product of the meat trade.

The move is part of the label’s “journey to become more environmentally conscious and sustainable”.

“The philosophy is simple – make less, mean more. Live with intention. Champion community,” said Phillip Lim. “Acknowledge that we can’t change the world overnight, but we can take small, pragmatic, purposeful steps that ultimately add up. We can keep the human touch, the beauty and artistry of irreplaceable craft, in everything we do. Balance is key – recognising that we will always have a footprint but offsetting it with small gestures that eventually amount to a grand shift.”

Lim added: “The decision to ban fur – from an ethical and environmental perspective – speaks to our commitment to remain true to this ethos and listen to our customers: environmentally conscious, global citizens who shop with their values top of mind.”

The move was welcomed by the Humane Society of the United States, which has been at the forefront in recent years lobbying designers to drop real fur from their collections.

PJ Smith, director of fashion policy at the Humane Society of the United States, said: “We applaud 3.1 Phillip Lim for banning the use of fur and exotic skins in its collections. Today’s modern consumer aligns their wardrobe with their values more than ever, and 3.1 Phillip Lim’s new animal welfare policy taps into that growing consciousness. Added to this, the brand is one of the first to commit to removing exotic skins from its range, following Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg and St. John, making them a leader in the growing movement towards a more humane fashion industry.”

3.1 Phillip Lim joins other big designer brands and retailers including Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, Gucci, Michael Kors, Versace, Burberry, Donna Karan, Coach, Chanel, Jean Paul Gautier, Jimmy Choo and Farfetch who have all recently banned fur from their collections.

Image: via 3.1 Phillip Lim website