35th IAF World Fashion Convention in Lahore, Pakistan, brings top speakers from across the globe

The IAF World Fashion Convention is a unique fashion industry event, bringing the topics that matter and the speakers that count together with both the supply and demand side of the fashion industry. Each country and each city that host the IAF Convention, showcases another aspect of the multi-faceted apparel industry. The 35th World Fashion Convention, co-produced with the Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), will unite global apparel industry leaders in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 12th and 13th 2019.

Previous editions were held in Istanbul, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Rio de Janeiro, Porto, Shanghai and Maastricht. This year, the IAF Board of Directors has chosen Pakistan as the host of the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention, because it has significant textile and apparel industries and because the potential for further growth is large following an important improvement in the safety situation in the country. The Convention draws on average 300 delegates usually coming from over 20 countries.

Every year, the quality of the speakers is high and this year is no exception. Previous speakers came from PVH, H&M, Desigual, Disney, VF, Zegna, Esquel and Escada, as well as BCG, the World Bank and the OECD. This year, among the speakers will be Joachim Hensch, managing director of Hugo Boss Textile Industries; Wilson Zhu, COO of Li&Fung; Stefanie Artman, director international sourcing of Kik, Germany; Erbu Debbag, Executive Director-Global Sales and Marketing at Soorty Enterprises and Christopher Veit, CEO of Veit GmbH.

On Tuesday evening November 12th, IAF and PRGMEA will host a festive fashion dinner for all delegates. The dinner will offer the stage for the award ceremony of the IAF-PRGMEA Global Fashion Award 2019. This competition will be a major catalyst for awareness and education on sustainable fashion for the Pakistani apparel fashion industry.

We are proud to announce that the registration for the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention has now been opened. Special rates apply to IAF members and members of the IAF member associations.