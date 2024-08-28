4th & Reckless to debut first catwalk show ahead of LFW

In a strategic move to elevate its brand positioning, UK-based womenswear and lifestyle label 4th & Reckless is set to stage its inaugural catwalk show on September 12th, just ahead of London Fashion Week.

The invitation-only event will showcase the brand's Autumn Winter 2024 collection and feature a range of elevated transitional pieces such as soft tailoring, textured knitwear, and premium outerwear. The collection is designed to align with contemporary aesthetics while maintaining versatility for everyday wear, signalling the brand's ambition to move upmarket from its fast-fashion roots.

Pawan Khosla, Founder and CEO of 4th & Reckless, commented on the significance of the event: "This event marks a pivotal moment for us, showcasing pieces that not only reflect our brand's growth but also our dedication to creating timeless and considered fashion."

The brand's decision to debut a catwalk show reflects its rapid expansion over the past year. 4th & Reckless has established offices in key manufacturing hubs including Bangladesh, China, and Turkey, as well as a presence in Los Angeles. This global footprint has been bolstered by partnerships with major retailers such as ASOS, Selfridges, and Bloomingdale's.

Moreover, the brand has leveraged collaborations with influential figures in the fashion world, including model Elsa Hosk and several prominent social media personalities, to enhance its market position.

The timing of the show, immediately preceding London Fashion Week, suggests 4th & Reckless is positioning itself alongside more established fashion houses, which showing off-schedule on its own terms. This move could be interpreted as an attempt to distance the brand from the fast-fashion segment, which has faced increasing scrutiny over sustainability concerns.