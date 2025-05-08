5 of the biggest wedding trends for 2025

Social media platform Pinterest’s annual wedding trends report has revealed that brides-to-be are incorporating rich colours, unique personal touches and timeless elegance for their wedding day, as Gen Z continues to shake up the wedding landscape.

According to Pinterest, brides are embracing the return of 90s dress silhouettes, colourful engagement rings, chocolate brown decor and surreal florals, as minimalism takes a backseat to make space for colourful modern aesthetics and hyper-personal touches.

Findings from Pinterest’s annual wedding trend report draw data from its users, with the visual inspiration platform stating it has more than 3.8 billion wedding-related searches and more than 13.4 billion wedding ideas saved globally in one year on Pinterest.

Brown wedding bliss

Following its popularity on catwalks and Pantone choosing a mellow brown as its colour of the year for 2025, it isn’t that surprising that brown has emerged as the new colour of weddings in 2025. Pinterest searches suggest that couples are gravitating toward rich chocolate tones, inviting mocha palettes and earthy shades to craft a cosy yet elegant atmosphere that evokes warmth and style. Expect brown to take over weddings from florals and bridal party looks to decor and groomsmen attire.

Pinterest adds that searches for brown bridal party were up 438 percent, while dark brown groomsuits increased by 155 percent, and mocha wedding theme was up 551 percent.

Brown florals and shoes Credits: Pexels by Avonne Stalling

Nostalgic wedding looks

In 2025, wedding looks are guaranteed to make a statement with 1990s dresses, colourful suits and detailed veils all on the rise, explains Pinterest. Top trending designers are inspiring brides with couture creations, and Gen Z’s resurgence of vintage Vera Wang pieces bring a nostalgic touch to the modern aisle, and statement veils are back.

Searches for 1990s wedding dresses were up 138 percent, while drop waist wedding dresses saw an increase of 2,395 percent, and dainty wedding dresses up 666 percent.

Nostalgia is also redefining menswear at weddings, with statement suits and tuxedos in daring choices such as burgundy, champagne and forest-green tuxedos. Additionally, brides are looking to wedding trouser suit dresses and jumpsuits, tapping into gender-neutral silhouettes. Searches for trouser suit wedding dresses increased by 253 percent.

Registry office ceremonies

Gen Z is driving a surge in searches related to registry office weddings, adds Pinterest. Over the past few years, couples have found new ways to personalise their weddings, and this year, young Gen Z couples are heading to the registry office for a chic yet intimate celebration. Searches for registry office wedding dresses were up 128 percent.

Ring revival

According to Pinterest’s data, Gen Z is also bringing vintage ring silhouettes and coloured stones. “As this generation defines a new era of weddings, they are embracing maximalism with stacks of mixed-metal rings, non-traditional shapes and pops of colour,” the report explains. “This year, couples will opt for more precious and unique stones that align with their personal aesthetic, with searches for pink, chocolate-brown and champagne diamonds on the rise.”

Vintage wedding rings from the 1920s saw an increase of 1,458 percent, while searches for vintage cushion cut engagement rings were up 175 percent, and unique wedding ring stakes were up 1,656 percent.

Surreal florals

Surreal florals will also take centre stage in weddings this year, with unique silhouettes such as calla lilies, dahlias and anthuriums trending among Gen Z Pinterest users. Pinterest states that the move is an evolution of the Pinterest Predicts trend, Surreal Soirees, and will see brides looking to include visually stunning florals, hanging flower décor and even paper flowers to add a fun surrealist element to their celebrations.