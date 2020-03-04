6 reasons to back heritage

Heritage inspired looks have emerged across the runway in the past few seasons, while its presence within recent period dramas has pushed the trend further into the mainstream. Here are the six reasons why heritage should be on your radar for Fall 2020.

1. It’s cropping up on the runway

Reimagining the quintessential style through a more contemporary lens, heritage themes and fabrics played a starring role in recent collections - such as Celine’s use of tweet in both its 70s inspired Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 shows. Looking ahead to Fall 2020, Riani in Berlin and Ganni in Copenhagen also backed tweed and ‘the big four’ womenswear fashion weeks currently take place are already advocating heritage in a big way - think tailoring, houndstooth and Prince of Wales check.

2. The popularity of period dramas

British period dramas have become increasingly popular both on the small and big screens, with recent hits including Little Women and The Crown. The comedy drama, Emma - based on the Jane Austen classic - is also set to be released on February 14th. Their notable success has revived interest in this traditional vintage-inspired attire, adding further weight to its emergence on the runway.

3. It fits into the wider nostalgic trend

With tradition and history at the core of the heritage theme, its presence is sure to be reinforced by the current popularity for nostalgia. With quality tailoring a must-have investment here, look to the 70s for inspiration for power-dressing. Alternatively, co-ords and houndstooth designs fit well into 80s stories, which can resonate particularly well with a younger audience.

4. It can appeal to all ages

While typical perceptions may see the heritage story as ‘old fashioned’, a number of high-profile stars have been pictured wearing tweed recently, opening up its appeal to a wider and younger customer base. Billie Eilish wore a contemporary Chanel tweed two-piece to the Oscars, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge opted for a sharp tailored look at the Golden Globes.

5. It’s royal approved

The Princess of Wales was a renowned style icon and her influential style continues to impact the market today. Her power-shoulder houndstooth blazer provides plenty of inspiration of how to work the trend with an 80s/90s angle, while the Duchess of Cambridge’s tweed two-piece offers a more classic aesthetic.

6. Arrivals are up at Zara by 141 percent according to Edited retail data

Zara is leading the way in the mass market, heavily increasing investment in heritage fabrics and patterns since January. The retailer has invested the most in bottoms, particularly in skirts with matching jackets. In the wider market the trend is commonly apparent in tailored jackets, working well for office wear. Pushing the genre forward, Zara has also dropped a range of contemporary silhouettes, including pinafore dresses, puff-sleeve detailing and hooded co-ords, for a modern twist on the story.

This article was written for FashionUnited by Venetia Fryzer of Edited. Edited is the leader and industry-standard for real-time retail analytics, where the software leverages artificial intelligence to track and reveal insights on competitor product ranges, pricing, discounting and trends across the global retail landscape. The software is used by buyers, planners and trading teams to generate a huge competitive advantage.

Photo: Burberry AW 2020, courtesy of Burberry (Loews PR)