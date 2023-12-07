66°North launches new fragrance with Fischersund Perfumery

Icelandic B Corp outerwear brand 66°North has launched its second fragrance with Reykjavík-based Fischersund Perfumery, inspired by the haunting nature of glaciers.

The ‘Jöklalykt’ fragrance is described as an “ode to Icelandic glaciers” and includes key elements of fresh air, Geosmin, wet dirt and petrified wood to create a unique scent that can be used as a room spray or perfume.

Bjarney Harðardóttir, head of brand at 66°North, said in a statement: “Following the launch of our Útilykt fragrance last year, we are so pleased to be teaming up with Fischersund again.

“As Icelandic-founded brands, glaciers are something very close to both of our hearts. It therefore felt like the natural next step to raise awareness and pay homage to them in our new Jöklalykt scent.”

The limited-edition scent, inspired by the intricacies of changing nature, comes packaged in a silky scarf designed with the contour mapping of Iceland’s biggest glacier Vatnajökull, which can be repurposed and worn as a bandana.

A dedicated installation is also being featured in the Regent Street, London and Sværtegade, Copenhagen 66°North stores to mirror the shrinking glaciers.

66°North ‘Jöklalykt’ fragrance in partnership with Fischersund Perfumery Credits: 66°North

Lilja Birgisdottir, co-founder of Fischersund, added: "As Icelanders, we share a profound bond with nature. The unpredictable and untamed Icelandic weather is like a living entity with its own unique personality.

“We regard the natural world as an extension of our own family or, as we perceive it, an integral part of our very selves. Taking an active role in caring for and preserving the glaciers, clean water and ecosystem around us is not merely a duty but a heartfelt commitment."

The ‘Jöklalykt’ fragrance is available in 66°North’s stores and online, priced at 90 pounds.