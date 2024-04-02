66°North launches deadstock collection

Icelandic B Corp outerwear brand 66°North has launched a new collection created from deadstock fabric and surplus materials as part of a move to slow down the production of ‘new’ and take inspiration from the intrinsic Icelandic value of not letting anything go to waste.

The seven-piece limited-edition ‘Kría’ collection, named after the Arctic Tern that nests on the coastline of Iceland, features casual spring wear and festival season wardrobing, including jumpers, jackets, and trousers.

66°North ‘Kría’ deadstock collection Credits: 66°North

Key pieces include a cropped zip neck fleece jumper and fleece vest crafted from a Polartec fleece fabrication, two-in-one trousers that can be easily zippered off into shorts, a water-resistant bucket hat and a cross-body bag.

The capsule also includes the Kría Jacket first introduced within the brand’s SS23 collaboration collection with Ganni is back in a cropped silhouette. It takes inspiration from 66°North’s first outdoor performance jacket and is made from Polartec’s NeoShell fabric that creates a super breathable and wind and water-resistant jacket.

All except one piece of the capsule collection is made from ‘deadstock’ fabrics, an oversized loose T-shirt made from organic cotton.

66°North ‘Kría’ deadstock collection Credits: 66°North

Bjarney Harðardóttir, head of brand at 66°North, said in a statement: “Our Kría collection is a great representation of what we stand for at 66°North. Not only are the products highly technical, it’s also fun and playful, bridging the gap between fashion and function.

“We use leftover Polartec fabrics collected in our factory to create infinitely wearable garments of the highest quality and durability, designed to last for years to come.”

Prices for the ‘Kría’ collection range from 75 to 425 pounds / 95 to 535 US dollars.

66°North ‘Kría’ deadstock collection Credits: 66°North

66°North ‘Kría’ deadstock collection Credits: 66°North