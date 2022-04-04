A Bathing Ape and MADworld announce Metaverse venture

Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, known as Bape, has partnered with MADworld to venture into the metaverse.

Founded in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in 1993, BAPE's line up of labels includes A Bathing Ape, AAPE, Baby Milo, BAPE Black, and Mr. Bathing Ape, which are sold in stores across Asia, North America and Europe. Recently, BAPE launched (B)apetaverse, its first non-fungible token (NFT) project, consisting of 10,000 unique, high-quality 3D NFTs.

MADworld, a venture backed by Animoca Brands, aims to bring global culture to Web3. In partnership with BAPE, MADworld will create a one-of-a-kind, cohesive approach to tie together streetwear, gaming, tokens, and Multi-Metaverse experiences for the global BAPE fanbase and beyond.

MADworld’s NFT Origination Platform and an NFT Marketplace uses blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. The company also supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. This allows creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supported by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.