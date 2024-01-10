A Calvin Klein ad featuring FKA Twigs is banned

A Calvin Klein advertisement featuring British singer and performance artist FKA Twigs has been banned following complaints about its "overly sexualized" content.

The poster displayed FKA Twigs in a denim shirt drawn halfway around her body, revealing a portion of her buttocks and half of one breast, accompanied by the text "Calvins or nothing."

The text is reminiscent of the infamous Brooke Shields Calvin Klein jeans ad from the early 1980s, which showed the model in pair of tight fighting jeans with the slogan “nothing comes between me and my Calvins.”

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) determined that the ad was likely to cause serious offense by objectifying women, said the BBC, emphasising the model's body over the advertised clothing.

Calvin Klein defended the ad, citing its similarity to previous campaigns, further describing FKA Twigs as a confident woman who approved the image. The ASA, however, upheld the ban, citing irresponsibility and the likelihood of causing serious offense. Two additional posters from the same campaign featuring Kendall Jenner were not banned, as they did not portray her as a sexual object.