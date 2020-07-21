A-Cold-Wall remasters Dr. Martens 1460 boot

Dr. Martens has teamed up with menswear fashion brand A-Cold-Wall, founded by Samuel Ross, on a footwear collaboration as part of the brand’s yearlong celebration of the 1460 boot's 60th anniversary.

The partnership marks the seventh drop in the footwear brand’s 1460 Remastered collaboration series where Dr. Martens has been working with brands including Raf Simons, Beams and Yohji Yamamoto on monthly drops of reimagined versions of its signature 1460 boot.

Dr. Martens, expressed in a statement, that the collaboration with socially-conscious British brand A-Cold-Wall, sees “two brands with working-class roots uniting for a boot that confronts the societal status quo”.

Darren McKoy, global footwear director at Dr. Martens, said: “Celebrating the structural form of an icon, this collaboration explores new construction and pattern techniques. Samuel Ross is a master of the art of refinement. Here he’s refined the 1460 through his creative lens.”

The 1460 A-Cold-Wall boot represents a “shattering of class boundaries: blue-collar uniform meets high-end tailoring,” featuring a minimalistic, yet tailored designed with sharp, deconstructionist details that have been crafted with pointed, angular features, no eyelets and an added side zip, which the footwear brand states is one of its “most unorthodox” collaborations to date.

The boots are finished with a dual-branded silicone zip pull and moulded panel detailing and an A-Cold-Wall branded heel debossment, and will be available from Dr. Martens website and at other select retailers from July 25.

Images: courtesy of Dr. Martens