A collaboration between Gucci and The North Face is in the works

Luxury brand, Gucci, has taken to Instagram and TikTok with a teaser video showing that a collaboration with The North Face is underway.

The short video clip with the caption #TheNorthFacexGucci, captured both brand logos on a flag blowing in the wind, surrounded by nature.

Recently, Gucci has started its sustainable journey with the release of its first circular collection, Off the Grid, which uses recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials. Whereas, The North Face is known for its efforts to create sustainable fashion. The lifestyle and outdoor label recently released a limited editon t-shirt collection made from 18,000 kilograms of plastic bottles.

The North Face is not a newcomer when it comes to collaborations, as it has worked with other high-end brands such as Brain Dead, British Millerain and Supreme. However, this is the first collaboration for Gucci under Alessandro Michele, creative director for the Italian fashion luxury house, who was appointed in 2015.

No further details are known about the style or drop of the collection as of yet.