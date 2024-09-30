A Lacoste event at the Great Wall of China highlights the art of marketing activations

In an era where the line between fashion, sport, and entertainment blurs ever more dramatically, Lacoste’s recent event on the Great Wall of China stands as a striking example of the lengths brands will go to capture the global spotlight. On September 29th, Lacoste merged historical grandeur with with the world of sport, paying tribute to Novak Djokovic—its long-time ambassador—on one of the world’s most iconic landmarks. It was not just an average marketing activation but a full-scale cultural spectacle designed to elevate the brand’s visibility on a global stage.

Hosting such a monumental event is emblematic of how brands are increasingly engaging in ambitious, large-scale marketing stunts, seeking to transcend traditional boundaries of fashion and sport. Lacoste’s decision to hold a tennis event at Juyongguan on the Great Wall—illuminated with the brand's signature green—demonstrates a keen understanding of the intersection of history, luxury, and spectacle. The brand expertly leveraged the symbolism of both Djokovic, widely regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time, and the UNESCO World Heritage site to create a narrative that goes beyond clothing and sport.

Such ambitious activations reflect a broader trend where brands aim not merely for market share but for cultural significance. Lacoste’s partnership with Wang Yibo, a major celebrity in Asia, further highlights how the brand tailors its campaigns to specific audiences—bridging East and West, modernity and tradition. The involvement of local artists and the spectacle’s immersive nature reflects an understanding that today’s consumers demand more than just products; they seek experiences that resonate emotionally and aesthetically. It is this blending of culture, art, and commerce that allows brands like Lacoste to stand apart in an increasingly crowded market.

A new frontier of brand strategy

In an industry where visibility often equates to relevance, such large-scale events are more than mere publicity stunts—they are essential components of brand storytelling. In fact, they have become as essential to brand identity as the cut of a garment or the stitch of a seam. Once reliant on glossy print ads and catwalk spectacles, luxury houses and emerging designers alike now vie for the attention of a generation weaned on digital spectacle and rapid shifts in cultural mood. Enter the rise of the marketing activation—a strategic mix of art, commerce, and cultural commentary designed to seduce, surprise, and secure the brand loyalty of today’s most elusive consumer.

As the concept of “activation” suggests, these initiatives are not merely passive presentations. They are immersive, dynamic experiences that invite audiences into a brand’s world in unexpected ways. From elaborate pop-ups and art installations to digital experiences laced with cutting-edge technology, activations are the new battlegrounds for relevance. But the more discerning question remains: in a world saturated with spectacle, can fashion brands truly create meaningful impact, or are they merely chasing a fleeting digital high?

Consider the recent wave of activations, where brands have showcased their ability to seamlessly blend physical and virtual spaces. Louis Vuitton's Olympic sponsorship deftly illustrated the brand's historical legacy while cementing its relevance through collaborations in the worlds of sports, celebrities, music and artists. It was both an homage to the past and a vision for the future, cleverly anchored by the enduring appeal of Vuitton’s most iconic asset—its logo. What Vuitton’s participation underscored is the powerful role of storytelling, leveraging cultural cachet and high-profile (and costly) partnerships to elevate its heritage in the eyes of consumers.

Similarly, Gucci’s Vault project, a digital and physical hybrid store for vintage and contemporary pieces, turns the traditional retail experience on its head. In this context, the fashion house serves as both curator and creator, blending commerce with a sense of discovery. By tapping into the allure of limited editions and a ‘one-of-a-kind’ ethos, Gucci has established a form of retail theatre where the act of shopping becomes a narrative experience, drawing consumers deeper into the brand universe.

Fighting against irrelevance

Yet, for every success story, there are also cautionary tales. Brands that fail to execute authentic or meaningful activations can risk being perceived as out of touch, opportunistic, or, worst of all, irrelevant. Let Dolce & Gabbana's China fiasco in 2018 serve as a case in point. The inherent challenge lies in striking a balance between innovation and substance. Too often, activations can veer towards the gimmick—holograms, NFTs, or VR spectacles that, though exciting on the surface, lack the depth needed to sustain lasting consumer engagement. The ephemeral nature of such stunts can undermine brand prestige, making it crucial for brands to think beyond the “wow” factor and ensure that activations align with their core ethos.

What we are witnessing in this era of experiential marketing is not simply a race for novelty but a more nuanced shift in how fashion brands communicate their values. In the wake of heightened consumer awareness around sustainability, diversity, and social impact, successful activations are those that tap into deeper cultural currents. Consider Dior’s Mediterranean Pop-Up Series, where the brand’s high-fashion offerings were paired with locally inspired programming across the Côte d’Azur and the Greek islands. This nod to locality—rather than a mere display of opulence—signals an awareness of the value of context, heritage, and meaningful storytelling, even if the bags were emblazoned with names like Mykonos.

On the digital frontier, the landscape is equally complex. While brands like Balenciaga have made headlines with their foray into gaming with Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow, others have experimented with fashion activations in the metaverse, an uncharted terrain that many still view with skepticism. As major luxury houses test the waters of digital worlds like Roblox and Decentraland, there’s no denying that these virtual activations carry a sense of futurism. But the challenge remains: how to create an experience that feels both innovative and intimate—an experience that does not simply exist for the sake of being first but for being right.

Emotional connection

Ultimately, the future of fashion activations lies in their ability to forge genuine emotional connections. As the fashion landscape becomes increasingly fragmented, with consumers demanding more transparency, engagement, and value from their purchases, brands must embrace a multi-dimensional approach to their marketing strategies. Successful activations are those that extend beyond the transactional, offering not just products but a piece of culture, a sense of belonging, or even a fleeting moment of beauty. In a marketplace defined by excess, what will endure are not the biggest or the loudest activations but those that resonate on a human level, stirring the heart as much as the mind.

In this regard, the true measure of a brand’s activation lies not in the number of Instagram posts or TikTok views it garners, but in its ability to create a lasting impression, one that lingers long after the digital buzz has faded.