Abercrombie leans on NFL players to defend its denim franchise

Abercrombie & Fitch is putting professional football at the center of its fall 2026 denim campaign, "Denim Made Iconic," unveiled Thursday. The campaign pairs models Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser with two New York Giants players — quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers — in a New York-shot campaign by photographer Cass Bird.

Jaxson Dart Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

The casting extends a sports strategy Abercrombie has been building for several years into one of its highest-volume categories. The retailer became an Official NFL Fashion Partner in a multi-year deal in late 2025 — a first for a league sponsor — after launching licensed NFL products in 2022. That built on a 2024 tie-in with McLaren Racing around U.S. Formula 1 events and a Style Concierge program that dresses players for game-day arrivals.

Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

Previous activations centered on licensed fan merchandise and tunnel styling, while this one folds athletes directly into the marketing of core denim.

Emily Ratajkowski Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

“Abercrombie has been at the intersection of fashion, sport and culture throughout our entire 134-year history, and this denim campaign celebrates that heritage and individuality that defines New York City, our customers and the talent bringing it to life,” said Corey Robinson, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch, in a statement. “With denim being a core staple of every fall wardrobe, we want to offer silhouettes for all occasions – from our Low Rise Ultra Loose jean for an everyday, casual style to our barrel jean that can be dressed up or dressed down.”

Paloma Elsesser Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

The Abercrombie & Fitch fall denim collection comprises a 120-style assortment spanning sizes 23 to 39, including the brand's Curve Love fits.