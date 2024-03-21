Ace & Tate and Ahluwalia debut collaboration collection

Dutch eyewear company Ace & Tate have announced a partnership with London-based fashion house Ahluwalia. This collaboration aims to harness the vibrant spirit of London's fashion forwardness.

First unveiled amid the backdrop of Ahluwalia's Spring Summer 2024 Runway, the partnership celebrates Ahluwalia’s designs that intricately weave her multicultural Nigerian-Indian heritage with the essence of London.

The new sunglasses range draws inspiration from underrepresented diasporic artists, paying homage to their oft-overlooked contributions. Adorned with motifs symbolically honouring these unsung creatives, the Niku and Mirko styles, freshly introduced from Ace & Tate's SS24 lineup, serve as canvases for Ahluwalia's artistic narrative.

Ahluwalia in a statement said: "For this venture, I infused our signature aesthetic, experimenting with layered prints and textured acetate to craft a visually captivating tapestry. The journey from conception to production has been both stimulating and enjoyable, and I eagerly anticipate witnessing individuals adorn themselves with our sunglasses."

“We fell in love with the patterns Priya designed for her collection, and we jazzed up our Mirko and Niku frames with these patterns. As the chef’s kiss on the collection, we added a bold solid metal block ‘A’ logo. We are really excited and proud to launch this collaboration with Ahluwalia," said Torunn Gullaksen, Head of Design at Ace & Tate.