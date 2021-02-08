Adidas and Beyonce present third Ivy Park collection „Icy Park“

US pop star Beyonce has collaborated with sportswear giant Adidas for the third time on a joint collection as part of their ongoing Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration. The latest creation by the creative partner and the sports brand is called “Icy Park” in reference to the alpine-ready silhouettes with classic streetwear elements.

The collection consists of functional garments that can be combined with matching accessories and shoes. Faux shearling and performance towel terry materials were used for the clothing collection, combining functionality and comfort.

Select apparel pieces and accessories boast a brand new Ivy Park monogram, while others sport a playful ski tag print. Beyoncé has expanded her repertoire of footwear silhouettes with five new styles including updates to the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid, Super Sleek and the new Ivy Super Sleek Boot.

Expanding on the partnership’s collaborative mantra, “Where is My Park”, the collection is supported by an “Icy Park” multi-media campaign, which invites all “to think outside the box”. New faces featured include model Hailey Bieber, record label CEO and rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige, and models Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman.



The third Adidas x Ivy Park collection launches on 19th February on www.adidas.com/ivypark and will be available in stores and at select retailers globally from 20th February. Items are available in sizes XXXS – 4X with prices ranging from 30 US dollars (approximately 22 British pounds) for accessories to 850 US dollars (approximately 620 British pounds) for outerwear.